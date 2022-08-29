The adopted Law of the Kyrgyz Republic dated August 11, 2022 No. 93 regulates the implementation of banking activities, the procedure for the creation, reorganization, liquidation of banks, the procedure for handling information constituting banking secrecy.

The activities of non-banking financial and credit organizations and other legal entities supervised by the National Bank are regulated by laws and other regulatory legal acts of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, unless otherwise provided by the constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic" and this Law.

