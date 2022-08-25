Mongolia:
Introduction Of Law Of Mongolia On Licensing
25 August 2022
GRATA International
BRIEF INFORMATION OF LAW OF MONGOLIA ON LICENSING
The State Great Khural (the Parliament) approved the revised
version of the Law on Licensing on June 17, 2022 and shall become
effective from 01 January 2023. Member of Parliament H. Gankhuyag
worked as a leader of the working group on this draft law. The Law
on Licensing of business activity, which is valid today, was
approved on February 01, 2000, and was amended 69 times in the
past. The newly approved Law on Licensing has 35 articles in 9
chapters and provides for the issuance of more than 360 licenses in
14 areas of special licenses and 12 areas of common licenses.
The following activities of 14 fields shall be carried out with
special licenses (Article 8.1 of the Law on Licensing):
- Environment;
- Banking and non-banking financial services;
- Construction, urban development and public utilities;
- Defense;
- Road and transport;
- Financial, economic, customs and investment;
- Cultural and education;
- Mining and heavy industry;
- Communication and information technology;
- Employment activities;
- Legal and other common issues;
- Food, agriculture and light industry;
- Health; and
- Power.
In accordance with Article 8.2 of the Law on Licensing, the 12
fields for activities with common licenses are subject to the
above-mentioned 14 fields, except the defense and energy.
|
List of special licenses:
|
Authorized person to grant a special license:
|1. Activities in the environment:
|
- The Government;
- State central administrative body in charge of issues with the
special protection areas ;
- Governors of the capital and province as well as free zone
administrators in the free zones;
- Governors of the capital and province;
- Forest department or area ranger;
- Environmental department of the respective province or
capital.
|2. Activities in banking and non-banking financial
services:
|
- Bank of Mongolia;
- Financial Regulatory Commission.
|3. Activities in construction, urban development
and public utilities:
|
- Central state administrative organization in charge of
construction;
- Central state administrative organization in charge of geodesy
and cartography;
- Central state administrative organization in charge of land
issues;
- Central state administrative organization in charge of urban
development;
- Council for regulating the operation, maintenance and service
of water supply and sewerage in cities and towns.
|4. Activities of defense:
|
- The Government;
- The highest organization of military professional management of
Air Command of Armed Forces or Directorate General of Border
Protection;
|5. Activities in road and transport:
|
- The Government;
- Central state administrative organization in charge of road
issues;
- Central state administrative organization in charge of road
transport;
- Central state administrative organization in charge of railway
transport;
- Central state administrative organization in charge of waterway
transport;
- State administrative organization responsible for civil
aviation.
|6. Activities in financial, economic, customs and
investment:
|
- Member of the Government in charge of financial and budget
matters;
- Central customs management organization.
|7. Activities in cultural and education:
|
- Central state administrative organization in charge of
education;
- Central state administrative organization in charge of cultural
affairs;
- Governor of the respective province or capital;
- Office of the governor of the sum, or district;
- National Council for Educational Accreditation.
|8. Activities of mining and heavy industry:
|
- The Government;
- Central state administrative organization in charge of
petroleum issues;
- Central state administrative organization in charge of geology
and mining;
- Central state administrative organization in charge of heavy
industry;
- State administrative organization responsible for state
specialized inspection;
- Nuclear Energy Commission;
- Governor of the respective province or capital.
