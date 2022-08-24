Banking & Fintech newsletter – issue 35 is now available.
In this issue:
- Companies to submit email address to the MBR by 30th September 2022;
- New Annex AX26: Source of Wealth and Source of Funds Self-Declaration Form and Updated Guidance Note;
- Obligation to notify MFSA of material changes and/or severe events materially impacting business activities introduced by BR/14;
- MFSA publishes new Corporate Governance Code for Authorised Entities;
- Central Bank of Malta issued its Quarterly Review for 2022 (third issue);
- New Banking Rule 25 on Financial Holding Companies and Mixed Financial Holding Companies under the Banking Act;
- Depositor Guarantee Scheme – EBA launches consultation on revised guidelines on methods for calculating contributions;
- 2023 EU-wide Stress Test Methodology draft has been launched by the EBA; and
- MFSA publishes Update on Imposition of Negative Interest Rates on Euro Denominated Deposits
