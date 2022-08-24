ARTICLE

BNF Bank p.l.c. has announced the appointment of Mr Daniel Cutajar as Chief Technology Officer to lead the implementation of the Bank's IT Strategy and digital transformation.

Throughout his career Mr Cutajar has held several senior management roles with direct experience in the Maltese Financial industry since 2005 and overall IT experience for 23 years. His specialisations include IT service management, project management and software development. He also holds a Master of Business Administration (eBusiness) degree from the University of Malta.

Prior to joining BNF Bank, Mr Cutajar accumulated a wealth of experience as Head of Information Technology at Ferratum Bank, responsible for the IT function and overseeing the Bank's IT strategy, governance and business continuity. He was also a member of the bank's Executive Committee and the Group IT Management Committee as well as having chaired the IT Governance, Risk and Compliance Committee.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Cutajar said “It is an honour to join BNF Bank's Executive Committee as Chief Technology Officer. I'm excited to be driving the Bank's digital transformation journey forward, and to strengthen BNF's infrastructure with advanced technology, to ultimately provide customers an exceptional and seamless service they expect.”

Chief Executive Officer Michael Collis welcomed Daniel to the team and said this new role at the Bank will serve to make the bank's digital trajectory more robust contributing to BNF's overall strategic and financial strength in the market. BNF Bank has selected the cutting-edge Temenos Transact and Infinity to spearhead the next phase of technological investment of the bank for its Core Banking Transformation.

Daniel Cutajar joins Michael Collis – BNF Bank's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, George Debono – Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Micallef – Chief Financial Officer, Maruska Buttiġieġ Gili – Chief Risk Officer and Dr Jean Noel Cutajar – Chief Legal Officer as members of the BNF Bank's Executive Management team.

