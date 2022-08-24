Bank of Valletta announces the launch of its BOV Club package for students who are about to start their studies in post-secondary or tertiary level.

BOV Club is a tailor-made package for the young adults who are about to open their first bank account and receive their first stipend. Through BOV Club, students gain access to the financial products and services they need at this specific stage in their life. They also receive the added peace of mind that comes with knowing that they are backed by one of Malta's leading financial institutions.

What are The Benefits?

As new BOV Club members, students receive a €50 deposit in their account upon credit of their stipend and a welcome gift. The real benefits are the banking services such as direct credit of their stipend, along with an SMS notification when the stipend enters their account. Students also gain access to the digital world of banking by means of contactless BOV Cashlink Visa or BOV Cashlink Pay to use locally, online, and abroad, as well as BOV Mobile and BOV Internet Banking. They can also affect contactless payments through the BOV Pay App, the Apple Wallet or Garmin Pay on smartphones or watches. BOV Club also offers unsecured student loans at special rates, including free life cover and discounted upfront fees on Monthly Investment Plans.

At Bank of Valletta, we take pride in supporting the ambitions of our young clients, guiding and helping them manage their money while being a reliable and trustworthy financial partner. The Bank keeps regular contact with its BOV Club members via a dedicated portal https://www.bov.com/bov-club.

This exciting and focused approach to banking is more than just another bank account. BOV Club serves as an opportunity for the student to embark on a lifelong banking relationship with Bank of Valletta, a relationship that will evolve as their careers, personal lives, and ambitions evolve.

Join (BOV) Club

Want to become a BOV Club member? It has never been easier – simply submit your application, send an email on bovclub@bov.com or call on 2131-2020 to set an appointment with your preferred branch.

Originally published by Bank of Valletta

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.