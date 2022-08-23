Mauritius:
Public Consultation – Financial Services (Global Shared Services) Rules To Be Issued Under The Financial Services Act
23 August 2022
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
The Financial Services Commission (“FSC”) has issued
the Financial Services (Global Shared Services) Rules (“the
Rules”) made under the Financial Services Act 2007 for public
consultation. As part of its ongoing objective for regulatory
transparency, the FSC is inviting industry stakeholders and the
public to provide their views and comments on the Rules
accessible HERE.
Views and comments on the Rules can be communicated to the FSC
on gss@fscmauritius.org by
latest Friday 02 September 2022.
Read the official communique from the FSC HERE.
