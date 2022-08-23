ARTICLE

Mauritius: Public Consultation – Financial Services (Global Shared Services) Rules To Be Issued Under The Financial Services Act

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Financial Services Commission (“FSC”) has issued the Financial Services (Global Shared Services) Rules (“the Rules”) made under the Financial Services Act 2007 for public consultation. As part of its ongoing objective for regulatory transparency, the FSC is inviting industry stakeholders and the public to provide their views and comments on the Rules accessible HERE.

Views and comments on the Rules can be communicated to the FSC on gss@fscmauritius.org by latest Friday 02 September 2022.

Read the official communique from the FSC HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.