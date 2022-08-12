Worldwide:
Australia And The People's Republic Of China Now Part Of Luxembourg's Third Country Regime For Investment Services (Chinese) 澳大利亚和中华人民共和国现在是卢森堡第三国投资服务制度的成员
符合条件的澳大利亚和中华人民共和国公司现在能够在跨境基础上向卢森堡的专业客户和合格交易对手提供跨境投资活动或投资服务及配套服务。
这一变化遵循卢森堡金融部门监管局（CSSF）于
2022 年 7 月 20
日发布的新法规，该法规从
2020 年 6 月 29
日起修订了之前的法规，并根据《卢森堡金融部门法》（LFS）第32-1条扩大了能够在卢森堡提供投资服务的第三国名单，另扩展两个司法管辖区——澳大利亚和中华人民共和国现在将被
CSSF
视为对在这些国家设有中央管理机构或注册办事处的公司适用同等监管和授权规则。
此扩展允许位于澳大利亚和中华人民共和国的金融机构在跨境层面上向卢森堡的专业客户和合格交易对手提供投资活动或投资服务以及配套服务，无论是否设立分支机构，但前提是，除此之外，他们在本国受到
CSSF
认为等同于《卢森堡金融部门法》（LFS）规定的监管和批准规则的约束。
有关卢森堡第三国投资服务制度的更多信息，请参阅我们之前发布的关于该
主题的简报。
截至今天，根据《卢森堡金融部门法》（LFS）
第 32-1
条可在卢森堡开展投资活动或提供投资服务的第三国（地区）名单包括加拿大、瑞士、美国、日本、香港、新加坡、英国、澳大利亚和中华人民共和国。
