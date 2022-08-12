ARTICLE

Worldwide: Australia And The People's Republic Of China Now Part Of Luxembourg's Third Country Regime For Investment Services (Chinese) 澳大利亚和中华人民共和国现在是卢森堡第三国投资服务制度的成员

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Worldwide

Finance Bill 2022 – An Overview For Businesses Orison Legal On 22 July 2022, the Cabinet approved the introduction of the Finance (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022 into the National Assembly.

6 Tips For A Successful Bank Account Opening Application CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd In our previous Article Opening a Bank Account in Cyprus we have explained the procedure and the documentation needed to open a bank account in Cyprus, below we are providing 6 tips to make the procedure easier and to avoid common mistakes.

Funds And Investment Management Update Ireland And Luxembourg Q2 2022 Maples Group On 16 May 2022, the Central Bank of Ireland (''Central Bank'') published a Notice of Intention on its approval process for Irish UCITS side-pocketing arrangements in relation to Russian...

Cayman Islands Funds And Regulatory Update: Q2 2022 Ogier For your convenience, we are pleased to provide a round-up of various Cayman legal and regulatory developments that have occurred over the second quarter of 2022,...

ESG In The Banking Sector - CSSF Press Release On The Integration Of Sustainability Considerations Under MiFID II Arendt & Medernach As from 2 August 2022, pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation 2021/1253 of 21 April 2021 amending Delegated Regulation 2017/565, banks and investment firms that provide investment...