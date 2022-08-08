As a follow-up to Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2021/1269 of 21 April 2021 regarding the integration of sustainability factors into product governance obligations ("CR 2021/1269"), discussed in our newsflash of 8 July 2022, the Grand Ducal Regulation of 27 July 2022 (the "GD Regulation") was published on 4 August 2022 in the Official Journal of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Background and aim of the GD regulation

As a reminder, CR 2021/1269 requires Member States:

to adopt and publish, by 21 August 2022 at the latest, the provisions necessary to comply with its requirements;

to apply those provisions as of 22 November 2022.

The GD Regulation implements these requirements by amending the Grand Ducal Regulation of 30 May 2018 on the protection of financial instruments and funds belonging to clients, product governance obligations and the rules applicable to the provision or reception of fees, commissions or any monetary or non-monetary benefits (the "MiFID Regulation").

In accordance with CR 2021/1269, the changes implemented via the GD Regulation enter into force on 22 November 2022.

Key changes

The MiFID Regulation, as amended by the GD Regulation, reflects the provisions of CR 2021/1269 in specifying that:

credit institutions and investment firms that create and issue financial instruments (i.e. "manufacturers") must integrate sustainability factors and objectives into the definition of their target markets, specify the sustainability-related objectives that a financial instrument is compatible with, and ensure that a financial instrument's sustainability factors are compatible with the sustainability-related objectives of the target market;

credit institutions and investment firms that offer, recommend or sell investment products and services (i.e. "distributors") must ensure that these are compatible with the sustainability-related objectives of the target market and remain consistent with those objectives.

