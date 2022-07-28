As part of our five year anniversary celebrations of our law firm opening in Bermuda, we put together the original version of this summary report highlighting the latest developments and trends in the Bermuda legal and financial services sectors. Our original report was very well received and Bermuda continues to evolve in exciting ways as a leading international financial centre. We have therefore updated and reissued Bermuda Insights. When we established the business in Bermuda six years ago, we set ourselves some ambitious targets. We are really pleased to have exceeded these, having grown such that we are now a significant player on island, with over 20 lawyers as well as a dedicated team providing corporate administration, fiduciary, compliance and listing services. Our Bermuda team forms the core of our global practice, however we are particularly excited to note that we now have in excess of 45 registered associates who provide Bermuda advice across our practice areas from Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and London. Our global Bermuda team operates seamlessly across time zones to deliver market-leading, commercially-tailored Bermuda advice to our clients from the office or region that best suits them. This positions us well to share our insights into the key sectors driving business growth and the position that Bermuda plays as a leading global offshore financial centre.

We are particularly proud of the quantity and quality of work we have done with some of the most notable private equity firms, corporates and financial institutions around the world, partnering with a broad range of international onshore law firms on market-leading deals and disputes as an integral part of the Walkers' global network of 10 offices covering six jurisdictions.

