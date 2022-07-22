The Financial Services Commission, Mauritius ("FSC") has released a communiqué on 21 July 2022 to announce its appointment as the Africa/Middle-East Regional Committee ("AMERC") Representative to the International Organization of Securities Commissions ("IOSCO") Board for the term 2022-2024.

The AMERC is one of four regional committees constituted by the IOSCO and it brings together financial market regulators, all representing regulators from the Africa and Middle East regions. It serves as a forum focusing on regional issues relating to securities regulation in the African/Middle-East region.

Read more in the official communiqué issued by the FSC HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.