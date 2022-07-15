On 22 April 2022, the CSSF issued a new Circular CSSF 22/807 updating Circular CSSF 12/552 on central administration, internal governance and risk management, as amended ("Circular CSSF 12/552").

Scope of application and timeline

Circular CSSF 12/552, as amended by Circular CSSF 22/807, is applicable to credit institutions, including their branches. It also applies to Luxembourg branches of third-country credit institutions, to Luxembourg branches of credit institutions established in another Member State and, in part, to professionals carrying out lending operations ("In-Scope Entities").

The updated Circular CSSF 12/552 has been applicable since 30 June 2022.

Main changes brought by Circular CSSF 22/807

Since 30 June 2022, the CSSF applies the following guidelines:

In addition, the CSSF has updated some parts of Circular CSSF 12/552:

reinforcement of the responsibilities of the supervisory body (which must (i) take into account ESG risks in the institution's risk monitoring and management, (ii) improve gender equality and representation of the under-represented gender among the members of the management body, and (iii) hold the majority of its meetings in Luxembourg);

reinforcement of the requirements applicable to the authorised management regarding the obligation to implement gender-neutral policies ensuring fair treatment and equal opportunities for all staff;

reinforcement of the conflicts of interest rules;

reinforcement of the AML/CFT requirements in the internal governance arrangements;

update of the internal alert arrangements' requirement to be implemented by the In-Scope Entities in light of the EU Whistleblowing Directive requirements; and

repeal of Chapter 7's outsourcing requirements. In-Scope Entities must now comply with the requirements of the newly issued Circular CSSF 22/806 on outsourcing arrangements.

