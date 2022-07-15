ARTICLE

BNF Bank customers could win an all-inclusive package to the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022" Semi-Finals, courtesy of VISA. BNF Gold, Classic and PAVI/PAMA Credit Card holders need to use their card between June and September 2022 to be eligible to win in this lottery draw.

"BNF Bank credit card holders who already benefit from the seamless experience of the Bank's products and services are to use their card until the 30th September 2022 to buy online, pay in stores for purchases, in restaurants and elsewhere, settle their bills or pay contactless at Points of Sale (POS)" said Melvin Pellicano, Head of BNF Bank Business Development. "For those who don't yet own a BNF Credit Card, they are still in time to enter the draw by applying for their card before August 31st." Mr. Pellicano continued.

The draw will take place in October, and one lucky BNF Bank Credit Card winner and guest will experience the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022" Semi-Finals. The prize includes flight tickets for two persons Malta-Qatar-Malta, 4 nights' stay Bed & Breakfast in a 5-star hotel for 2 persons, 2 tickets to each FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022" two semi-final matches, pre-match hospitality, and airport transfers to and from hotel in Doha.

Participation in the draw is automatic. Gold, Classic and PAVI/PAMA Credit Card holders must carry out 10 (ten) or more successful and undisputed card transactions with the same BNF Credit Card until 30th September 2022 to be in the chance to be selected during the random draw which will take place in October 2022.

The selected individual is to answer correctly to a very simple question, to win tickets for 2 people and be off to Qatar in December 2022.

Terms and conditions apply. Details of this initiative as well as detailed T&C are available on the Bank's website.

