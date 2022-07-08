Mauritius:
Warning On Potential Scams And Frauds Associated With Unregulated Virtual Asset Service Providers And Unregistered Issuers Of Initial Token Offerings
08 July 2022
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") issued a
communiqué to warn potential investors on the risks
associated with Virtual Asset Service Providers ("VASPs")
and Issuers of Initial Token Offerings ("ITOs") which are
not licensed or registered as per the Virtual Asset and Initial
Token Offerings Services Act 2021. The FSC urges the general public
to exercise caution while investing or trading in Virtual Assets
and Virtual Tokens, considering the incumbent risk of being scammed
or defrauded by unregulated VASPs or unregistered ITOs.
Read more in the official communiqué issued by the FSC HERE.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
