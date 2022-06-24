The first issue of the insurance newsletter is now available.
In this issue:
- Public Consultation on new Remote Customer Onboarding Guidelines, set out by the EBA
- EBA's Risk Assessment Report demonstrates improvements in credit institutions' solvency, profitability and liquidity, but asset price corrections remain a key threat
- A new EU Directive on credit purchasers and credit servicers
- Revised EBA Guidelines bolstering AML/CFT supervision across the EU
- EBA focuses on proportionality as it improves supervisory reporting requirements
- MFSA published Supervisory Priorities for 2022
- An extended application of the EBA guidelines on COVID-19 Related Reporting
- MFSA informs banks on the Revised versions of Banking Rules BR/01, BR/12, BR/14, BR/15 and BR/21, and on the new Banking Rule BR/24
- EBA Technical standards on Pillar 3 disclosures on ESG risks
- ESAs pose recommendations to the European Commission on the necessary maintenance of the EU's regulatory and supervisory framework in the digital age
- 'EuReCA': the EU's central database for AML/CFT
Originally published April 8, 2022
