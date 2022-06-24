ARTICLE

The first issue of the insurance newsletter is now available.

In this issue:

Public Consultation on new Remote Customer Onboarding Guidelines, set out by the EBA

EBA's Risk Assessment Report demonstrates improvements in credit institutions' solvency, profitability and liquidity, but asset price corrections remain a key threat

A new EU Directive on credit purchasers and credit servicers

Revised EBA Guidelines bolstering AML/CFT supervision across the EU

EBA focuses on proportionality as it improves supervisory reporting requirements

MFSA published Supervisory Priorities for 2022

An extended application of the EBA guidelines on COVID-19 Related Reporting

MFSA informs banks on the Revised versions of Banking Rules BR/01, BR/12, BR/14, BR/15 and BR/21, and on the new Banking Rule BR/24

EBA Technical standards on Pillar 3 disclosures on ESG risks

ESAs pose recommendations to the European Commission on the necessary maintenance of the EU's regulatory and supervisory framework in the digital age

'EuReCA': the EU's central database for AML/CFT

Originally published April 8, 2022

