Following the publication on 12 May 2022 of CSSF Circular 22/810 on pre-marketing and cross-border marketing notification procedures, the CSSF has released a new communication on the availability on eDesk of an ePassporting procedure.

The new module will be available on eDesk starting 1st July 2022. The following entities will be required/able to use the new procedure when notifying the commencement or discontinuance of marketing, which should be done exclusively via eDesk:

Luxembourg AIFMs, for notification procedures relating to the marketing in Luxembourg of units or shares of an EU AIF that they manage in accordance with (i) Article 29-1 of the AIFM Act or (ii) Article 30-1 of the AIFM Act and

managers of Luxembourg EuVECAs or EuSEFs wishing to market qualifying funds in Luxembourg or another Member State, in accordance with Article 16(1) of Regulation (EU) No 345/2013 or Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 346/2013, respectively.

The list of procedures will be posted and updated on the eDesk homepage and should be checked regularly by the entities concerned.

