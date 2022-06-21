Griffiths + Associates will be attending the Malta SUPERYACHT Symposium.

Being a provider of Malta Flag worldwide we help the ship owners to obtain the Certificate of Malta Ship Registry.

The Conference is organized by The Malta Chamber and Malta Maritime Law Association in collaboration with the Transport Malta and Yachting Malta.

The event will be held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Malta between the 6th – 7th July 2022.

The Symposium runs under the motto "Charting the Future".

The aim of the Symposium is that of providing a platform for local stakeholders with the input of professionals from the international superyacht community to focus on three aims:

Formulating a future strategy for the superyacht industry for Malta;

Building upon Malta's position as a leading yachting jurisdiction; and

Presenting a formal report to the authorities with practical recommendations resulting from the various panel discussions.

We will keep you posted with future updates.

