KPMG Microsoft Business Solutions Malta is currently engaged on a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Powered Finance project for a multinational insurance provider. This financial services organisation is an unlisted public company with a number of headquarters in various countries.

The client is currently on a transformational ERP modernisation journey moving from their in- house developed systems to a modern digital business platform to meet the growing needs of the organisation.

The strategy is to focus on implementing a corporate-wide Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system, utilising Out of the Box (OTB) standard processes embedded in the ERP solution, and exceptional reporting capabilities.

KPMG was selected as it offered a finance transformation approach underpinned by KPMG's Powered Finance methodology. KPMG also had a global team that could meet the clients' time-zone differences and localisation requirements.