In the context of EU's policy, sustainable finance is understood as finance to support economic growth while reducing pressures on the environment and taking social and governance aspects into account. Sustainable finance is an essential part of the European Green Deal. The EU sustainable finance action plan contains a list of actions to ensure businesses to have access to new sources of funding through global capital markets and the financial sector worldwide.

This guide provides a summary of the EU Taxonomy and the proposed Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Originally published 28 April 2022

