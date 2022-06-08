Mauritius:
Fees And Licensing Criteria For Virtual Asset Service Providers And Issuers Of Initial Token Offerings
08 June 2022
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") has issued,
with effect, the Financial Services (Consolidated Licensing and
Fees) (Amendment No. 2) Rules 2022 ("the rules") on 7 May
2022, highlighting the processing fees and fixed annual fees
payable by the applicants of virtual asset service providers'
licence and initial token offerings' registration. The rules
are in line with the vision of the Mauritius IFC to innovate and
adapt to new aspects of financial services and will provide new
business opportunities to stakeholders aiming to venture in the
digital era of financial services.
Read more in the official communiqué issued by the FSC HERE.
