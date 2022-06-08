ARTICLE

The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") has issued, with effect, the Financial Services (Consolidated Licensing and Fees) (Amendment No. 2) Rules 2022 ("the rules") on 7 May 2022, highlighting the processing fees and fixed annual fees payable by the applicants of virtual asset service providers' licence and initial token offerings' registration. The rules are in line with the vision of the Mauritius IFC to innovate and adapt to new aspects of financial services and will provide new business opportunities to stakeholders aiming to venture in the digital era of financial services.

Read more in the official communiqué issued by the FSC HERE.

