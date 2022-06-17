On 02 June 2022, the Mauritian Financial Services Commission (FSC) confirmed the processing fees for Virtual Asset Service Providers and Issuers of Initial Token Offerings through the Financial Services (Consolidated Licensing and Fees) (Amendment No. 2) Rules 2022 which come into effect as from 07 May 2022 (Processing Fees Regulations).

The FSC is confident that the Processing Fees Regulations will foster early bird applications for the VASP licences and registration of initial token offerings (please see our article of 11 April 2022).

A summary of the processing fees is set out below and the licensing criteria at https://www.fscmauritius.org

Class I (Virtual Asset Advisor): Processing Fees USD 3,000 Fixed Annual Fees USD 5,000 Class M (Virtual Asset Broker-Dealer): USD 1,000 USD 2,000 Class O (Virtual Asset Wallet Services): USD 1,000 USD 1,900 Class R (Virtual Asset Custodian): USD 1,500 USD 2,500 Class S (Virtual Asset Market Place): USD 3,000 USD 5,000 Issuers of Initial Token Offerings USD 2,000 N/A

