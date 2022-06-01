Malta:
Ganado Meets Finance With Joseph Gavin (Podcast)
01 June 2022
Ganado Advocates
In this first episode of Ganado Meets Finance, Ganado
Advocates' Managing Partner, André Zerafa, meets with
CEO of the Malta Financial Services Authority, Joseph Gavin, to
discuss regulation, supervision and the future of the financial
services industry.
