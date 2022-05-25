On April 27, 2022, the Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic adopted the Resolution of the Board of the National Bank No. 2022-P-14/27-3-(PS) "On Amendments to Certain Regulatory Legal Acts of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic". Changes were made for a more accurate interpretation by introducing changes, mainly of a technical nature, to the Regulation "On licensing the activities of payment organizations and payment system operators" dated September 2, 2019 No. 2019-P-14/46-1-(PS)"

It is indicated that the Payment System Operator / Payment Organization has the right to engage only in those types of activities that are specified in the license, as well as provide consulting / information services and carry out other activities that are related to the main one or are necessary to ensure its main activity.

