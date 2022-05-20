15 years ago, Malta's finance industry came together to promote the country's financial services sector internationally. FinanceMalta was set up in 2007 as a public-private partnership. Today, we are a vibrant community of more than 200 members, all working closely together to raise the visibility of Malta's financial services sector. To celebrate this milestone year with you, we have compiled a special edition of our Insight newsletter.

We have brought together FinanceMalta's past and current chairpersons to look back over the past years and discuss the future direction of Malta's financial services industry. In a separate initiative, we reached out to three member companies which were set up around the same time as FinanceMalta to find out how their businesses developed throughout the past decade and a half. We also spoke to Lorraine Vella, the new head of capital markets at the MFSA who shares some interesting insights on the evolution of the capital markets landscape.

On our 15th anniversary, we also like to thank all our members – those that were there from the start as well as those that joined more recently – for your collaboration. It was your support that allowed us to realise 500+ initiatives in 33 countries throughout the past 15 years.

As always, we are inviting you to take a look at our events calendar. On the 26th of May, we will host our third sectorial event – Together. Again. Asset Management. In June, we will be heading to Zurich for EMex Europe, to Amsterdam for Money 20/20, to Barcelona for Global ABS, and to London for Spears 500. Follow us on our social media channels to learn more about speaking opportunities and discounted delegate passes.

We hope you enjoy reading the stories in this issue. Here's a toast to the past 15 years, and to the future!

To view the full newsletter, please click here.

