In this April edition, you will learn about the following topics:

Reform of the Right of Establishment

Transposition of the EU Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market

Wildgen's Fund Finance Experts Talks

Major Art Trials

and many more...

Reform of the Right of Establishment

On 8 April 2022, a bill was submitted to the Chamber of Deputies to implement the reform of the right of establishment as foreseen in the governmental program from 2018 to 2023.

This reform aims to:

adjust to changes in the regulatory, economic, technical, technological, entrepreneurial and craft environment,

stimulate the entrepreneurial spirit by reducing the fear of failure as the main obstacle to entrepreneurship.

