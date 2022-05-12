Luxembourg:
Wildgen's Newsletter | April 2022
In this April edition, you will learn about the following
topics:
- Reform of the Right of Establishment
- Transposition of the EU Directive on Copyright in the Digital
Single Market
- Wildgen's Fund Finance Experts Talks
- Major Art Trials
- and many more...
Reform of the Right of Establishment
On 8 April 2022, a bill was submitted to the Chamber of Deputies
to implement the reform of the right of establishment as foreseen
in the governmental program from 2018 to 2023.
This reform aims to:
- adjust to changes in the regulatory, economic, technical,
technological, entrepreneurial and craft environment,
- stimulate the entrepreneurial spirit by reducing the fear of
failure as the main obstacle to entrepreneurship.
Why Is The Guernsey PIF Successful?
GuernseyFinance
Guernsey's Private Investment Fund (PIF) regime was originally introduced at the end of 2016 as a simple and cost-efficient route to market for managers with close relationships to smaller numbers of sophisticated investors.
The Private Investment Funds Regime
Walkers
The Private Investment Fund Rules ("PIF") regime was updated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("GFSC") in 2021 to expand the available PIF product options.
EU Crowdfunding Regulation: Crowdfunding The Future?
Luther S.A.
Since their appearance in the late 1990s, investment and financing activities using crowdfunding platforms have been subject to fragmented and diverging pieces of regulation throughout the EU and thus impeding access to ...