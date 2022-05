ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Worldwide

Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - April 2022 William Fry Welcome to the April 2022 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

Eye On Emerging Markets - Edition 1 Mayer Brown Mayer Brown has been working in emerging markets for decades across multiple practices and regions, helping our clients to navigate the unique challenges and

Regulatory Snapshot: Outlook For Alternative Investment Funds Ocorian At both a domestic and foreign level, general partners (GPs) are now confronted with a dizzying array of compliance requirements and information requests from investors, advisers, and regulators.

FCA Releases Three-Year Strategy And Business Plan Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP On 7 April 2022 the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a three-year strategy for 2022-20251(the "Strategy"), setting out how the FCA aims to improve outcomes for UK consumers and...

Philipp: A "Quincecare" Lifeline To Retail Banking Customers? Holman Fenwick Willan LLP In a somewhat unexpected judgment that widens the scope of the duty of care banks owe to their customers, the English Court of Appeal has held that the duty of care established...