If you are interested in establishing a presence in a new market, restructuring your current operations, or expanding the geographical coverage of your business, the jurisdictions of Caucasus and Central Asia could offer a great potential from economic and legal standpoints. The region is strategically located between Europe and Asia, offering a unique position for companies who do business in both markets.

We would like to share with you a series of materials that introduce the legal framework and general conditions of establishing and operating legal entities in the following countries:

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Georgia

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan

Uzbekistan

The guides provide coverage of issues like legal forms of businesses, taxation, customs regime, banking and other key aspects international companies and foreign investors should be aware of when entering the markets in this region.

