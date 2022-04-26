ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: The Law On Non-banking Credit Organizations And Microfinance Activities Has Been Adopted In Uzbekistan

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On April 20, 2021, the President signed the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On non-banking credit organizations and microfinance activities” No.ЗРУ-765 (the “Law No.ЗРУ-765”). The purpose of Law No.ЗРУ-765 is to regulate relations in the field of activities of non-banking credit organizations and microfinance activities.

The Law No.ЗРУ-765 consists of 45 articles and the norms provided for in it are aimed at:

expansion of sources of financing for the activities of non-banking credit organizations;

increasing the availability of financial services, including the creation of a legal framework for the provision of Islamic finance services by microfinance organizations;

establishing the possibility of testing new financial services within the framework of the “regulatory sandbox” (special legal regime);

reduction of the regulatory burden as a result of the application of proportional regulation of the activities of non-banking credit institutions;

improvement of the system for protecting the rights of consumers of services of non-banking credit organizations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.