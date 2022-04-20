Following the guidelines for the issue of Corporate and Green bonds in Mauritius issued by The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") of Mauritius on 23 December 2021, the FSC released an updated guideline on 18 April 2022.

The guidelines aim to clarify the various regulatory requirements to be adopted when issuing sustainable bonds and listing these bonds on exchange licensed in Mauritius in line with the international best practices for the issuance of Green Bonds.

The updated guidelines document is available HERE.

