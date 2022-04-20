Mauritius:
The FSC Issues Updated Guidelines For The Issue Of Corporate And Green Bonds In Mauritius
20 April 2022
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
Following the guidelines for the issue of Corporate and Green
bonds in Mauritius issued by The Financial Services Commission
("FSC") of Mauritius on 23 December 2021, the FSC
released an updated guideline on 18 April 2022.
The guidelines aim to clarify the various regulatory
requirements to be adopted when issuing sustainable bonds and
listing these bonds on exchange licensed in Mauritius in line with
the international best practices for the issuance of Green
Bonds.
The updated guidelines document is available HERE.
