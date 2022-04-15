The new look Barbados International Finance & Business, now in its 14th year, is available.

The magazine is a publication of Invest Barbados, the investment promotion agency of the Barbados Government. Designed to attract new investment from the local and international business community, the publication focuses on topics relative to Barbados' international and financial business sector, features the advantages of investing in Barbados, as well as gives a preview of what Barbados has to offer as a domicile of choice, whether to live, work, invest or raise families.

Inside this year's edition you will enjoy a wealth of content. Learn more about the Metaverse from H.E Gabriel Abed, Barbados' Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Explaining why it was important for Barbados to be a world leader on metaverse and blockchain technology, Ambassador Abed noted, "We get to set the precedent, the standard and the mainstage. If you wait for others to do it, then all eyes are on them. We have to be the one that is brave enough to say that we are not limited by the size of our borders and that has to be Barbados' position."

Peruse topics including cybersecurity, Environmental, Social and Governance, renewables, medicinal cannabis, financial innovation and emerging market opportunities, regulatory and legislative trends, among other articles. Additionally, turn the pages to read case studies from individuals and businesses who have proven unequivocally that Barbados works!

Chief Executive Officer of Invest Barbados, Ms. Kaye-Anne Brathwaite offers a positive recap and optimistic outlook, noting the progress that the corporation and by extension the Government of Barbados, has made even during the pandemic. She emphasised that through collaboration, further success in the sector was possible.

The corporation extends sincere thanks to the sponsors, contributors and readers. Additionally, we invite you to get your copy of the Barbados International Finance & Business 2022 today from our Head Office, located at the Trident Insurance Financial Centre, Hastings, Christ Church. Alternatively, the e-version can be viewed here.

