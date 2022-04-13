VC has relocated from its Swatar offices, shifting operations in the heart of St.Julians, at the Regus Dragonara Business Centre.

Regus is a leading global workspace provider with a network of offices, coworking and meeting spaces, which will provide a set of new benefits for VC team members.

CSB Group CEO, Michael Zammit, said the time had come for the brand to relocate to a more modern and vibrant working environment that truly reflects "the future-facing recruitment VC is today". "Whilst we will undoubtedly miss our team-members working a stone throw away from CSB Group headquarters in Swatar, we are nonetheless proud and excited to have our flagship recruitment firm located in such a prime location. This is, indeed, the start of a new chapter", Mr. Zammit added.

VC General Manager, Robert Sultana commented "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff members for their contributions and support with this relocation. These are indeed exciting times for VC, as we shift from an 8-to-5 desk-bound approach, to offering maximum flexibility, better work-life balance and autonomy for our people to succeed. We augur this step forward, together with the recent new team hirings will further consolidate VC operations towards servicing more effectively talent professionals across: Finance – Compliance – Technology".

This move reflects the new realities of a hybrid work methodology, which VC has embraced since the start of the global pandemic. The new office facilities provide a modern ambience for all staff to enjoy and will further cultivate a more collaborative working culture. Given the future will heavily revolve around hot desking and well-designed meetings spaces, we consciously opted for this approach to ensure VC operations are future-proof.

VC is a professional recruitment firm servicing talent resources across three main industry verticals: Finance, Compliance, and Technology. For more information please visit: vc.mt

Originally published by VC (VacancyCentre)

