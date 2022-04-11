Luxembourg:
Private Debt Series #6 - Securitisation Vehicles In Private Debt Fund Structures And Beyond (Podcast)
11 April 2022
Arendt & Medernach
Click here to listen to the Podcast
We are pleased to introduce to you a new episode of our private
debt podcast series focusing on securitisation vehicles.
Securitisation vehicles are particularly relevant in the context of
private debt funds, given the underlying asset class. They can be
used in a variety of ways and the amended 2004 law opens up new
opportunities, including flexibility in structuring and opening the
door to CLOs.
In this episode,
Matthieu Taillandier, Vincent
Mahler and Nicolas
Bouveret , Partners at Arendt & Medernach discuss
these new opportunities in the context of private debt fund
structures.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter.
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
