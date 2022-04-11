Luxembourg:
Breaking News: Publication Of The Delegation Regulation (Level 2) Of SFDR (Video)
11 April 2022
Arendt & Medernach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The regulations surrounding ESG are very dynamic and evolving at
a fast pace.
This is also true for the sustainable finance disclosure
regulation, or SFDR. Following several delays in the deadlines of
entry into force of the Level II, the European Commission
published, on the 6th of April, the Delegated
Regulation of SFDR to be used by financial market participants when
disclosing sustainability-related information.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Luxembourg
Back To 2021 – Forward To 2022
Arendt & Medernach
An overview of the major recent legal and regulatory developments that have taken place under Luxembourg and EU law.
PRIIPs : End Of UCITS Exemption On 31 December 2022
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
Until 31 December 2021, investment fund managers and persons advising on, or selling, units of UCITS and non-UCITS which issue a UCITS KIID had a temporary exemption from the requirement to produce...
The New MFSA Banking Rule 24 On Internal Governance
Finance Malta
Through a circular issued on the 7 January 2022, the MFSA advised that Banking Rules BR/01, BR/12, BR/14[, BR/15 and BR/21 had been revised primarily to transpose Directive (EU) 2019/878 of the European Parliament and …