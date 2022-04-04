ARTICLE

The Financial Services Commission(“FSC”) issued a communiqué to inform relevant stakeholders that the application for licences falling under the Virtual Asset and Initial Token Offering services act 2021, can be submitted to the FSC through the FSC One platform. The new form of application is set to cater for a seamless and digitalized application process in line with the Mauritius IFC's drive to innovate within the financial sector.



