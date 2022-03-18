ARTICLE

Integra Looks to Accelerate its Growth via Acquisitions

Since its inception in 2009, Integra Private Wealth has significantly expanded its range of services as well as its international reach. The wealth management company has no intention to change its strategic direction in the years ahead.

For those who don't know Integra, can you provide some background on the company?

Integra Private Wealth Ltd is a privately-owned international wealth management company set-up in 2009. Through the years Integra grew in terms of offerings, AUM, client base and international network of banks and service providers. Today Integra is considered a natural choice for private clients, family offices and institutional counterparties for the provision of both traditional and alternative investment solutions. With the recent partnership with the Burlingtons Group, the company intends expanding its operations in the UK whilst retaining an EU MiFiD regulated structure and super-manco status.

Can you share a little-known fact about your company?

The company looks beyond finance and is very much involved in philanthropy and education. On a yearly basis, we host several finance students to provide on-the-job experience and training. We are extremely proud that over 80% of these students have been offered jobs with some of the largest international names in the industry. The company has at heart other projects in medicine and special treatments and contributes to many causes.

What are you currently working on and what are your company's plans and strategic priorities for the coming years?

The company has consolidated its operations in the past few years while adding new members to the team at all levels. The next stage is for the company to expand further through organic growth and acquisitions. A few target companies have already been identified, and we are working hard to complete this new strategic plan in the coming years.

Are there any projects/achievements of your company that you are exceptionally proud of?

The company started off as a very small locally based operation. Seeing the size of the company now, as well as its global reach, is extremely rewarding. This was achieved notwithstanding a very challenging local and international environment with much more burdensome regulations.

What in your opinion makes Malta an effective jurisdiction to set up a business?

Malta's most influential resource has always been the human resource, and the country hosts some brilliant entrepreneurs who always find adequate, legal and transparent solutions to international clients. Whilst the whole financial system, especially in the EU, is going through a rigid transformation, Malta can still offer some very attractive solutions in the various facets of finance.

What kind of people/companies in the financial services community would you want to connect with?

We are looking to connect with like-minded people: companies and individuals who have a can-do attitude and mind frame.

Bio

Alistair Muscat acts as Chief Executive Officer to Integra Private Wealth. He has been involved in the banking and financial investment services for over 30 years and covered various roles in finance, banking, marketing, compliance, wealth management and asset management.

