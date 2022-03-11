ARTICLE

Kazakhstan: Opening A Bank Account In Kazakhstan As A Non-Resident

INDIVIDUAL

1. APPLY FOR IIN (ANALOGOUS TO SSN IN THE US)

submit an application for obtaining IIN to "Public Service Centre";

attach a notarised translation of your Passport into Kazakh or Russian;

take your certificate on IIN.

2. TRANSLATE YOUR PASSPORT INTO KAZAKH OR RUSSIAN

submit the notarised tranlation of your passport to a bank;

the passport should be valid.

3. OBTAIN A TEMPORARY FOREIGNER REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE

4. BUY A LOCAL MOBILE PHONE NUMBER

5. SELECT A BANK

submit all the said documents:

- certificate on IIN; - passport with the notary translated copy; - temporary foreigner registration certificate.

LEGAL ENTITY

1. APPLY FOR TAX PAYER CERTIFICATE

apply for the certificate to tax authorities;

1.1. Prepare the following:

articles or memorandum of association;

incorporation certicate or trade register statement;

tax registration certificate in the foreign jurisdiction;

decision of the sole participant or general meeting minutes;

beneficial owner passport.

1.2. Submit an application and the documents to the State Revenue Office at the location of the selected bank

2. OBTAIN AN INCORPORATION CERTIFICATE OR TRADE REGISTER STATEMENT

3. PROVIDE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND (OR) POWER OF ATTORNEY TO THE BANK

4. PREPARE SIGNATURE SAMPLES OF

the person who has the right to sign the payment-related and other documents.

5. SUBMIT PASSPORTS OF

person who is authorised to sign documents;

person who is authorised to sign payment documents;

a beneficial owner of the legal entity.

ALL THE SAID DOCUMENTS HAVE TO BE

legalised;

apostilled;

notary translated into Kazakh or Russian;

submitted to the bank.

