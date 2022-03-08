Luxembourg:
Securitisation: New Law Providing For Greater Flexibility
08 March 2022
Arendt & Medernach
On 9 February 2022, the law amending, among others, the law of
22 March 2004 on securitisation has been passed.
The law implements the main amendments that were present in the
bill of law that was submitted to the Chamber of Deputies.
These amendments increase the flexibility of the securitisation
law, while retaining and strengthening other features valued by
market players. The main features of the new law are described in
our Newsflash of 25 May 2021 (to read the Newsflash, click
here_).
To read the full text of the new law, click here_
