An overview in which our Banking and Finance Practice Group highlights:

Loyens & Loeff publications which may be of interest to you;

Legislative dates for your diary.

Loyens & Loeff publications

The additional Taxonomy Regulation disclosures for climate objectives: the kick-off

The first Delegated Act on sustainable activities for climate change adaptation and mitigation objectives has been published in the EU Official Journal in December 2021. This was the necessary step for the Taxonomy Regulation to (partially) enter into force. Besides a classification system, the EU Taxonomy Regulation establishes additional mandatory disclosure obligations under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Directive ('SFRD') and the Non-Financial Reporting Directive ('NFRD').

Podcast "2022: Let's de-SPAC!" is now live!

With an abundance of capital in global markets and limited opportunities to invest in, we saw a rise of 'SPACs' in Europe in 2021. Will 2022 become the year of de-SPAC transactions? And will de-SPAC transactions become a true alternative to a traditional IPO or private M&A? We dive into these questions in our new NOW-podcast episode "2022: Let's de-SPAC!".

Supreme Court rules on a contractual obligation for banks to offer a payment account to non-consumers (Netherlands)

Banks, like the rest of the Netherlands, are free to choose whether to enter into a contractual relationship with a legal entity, or are they? The special duty of care (bijzondere zorgplicht) banks have may, under certain circumstances, entail a contractual obligation to offer a payment account to non-consumers. The Supreme Court ruled on this on 5 November 2021 in the dispute between the sauna club Yin Yang and ING.

Securitisation in Luxembourg: Where do we stand? (Luxembourg)

Get a comprehensive review of the most important trends and recent developments of the securitisation market in Luxembourg.

Swiss Special Purpose Acquisition Company – Frequently Asked Questions II (Switzerland)

SPACs can be listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange, as of 6th December 2021. The new regulation will provide an attractive framework for SPACs, while ensuring appropriate transparency and investor protection in line with international standards.

