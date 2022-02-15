Managed hosting, connectivity, cloud and security provider to iGaming businesses recognised as top-level partner to Amazon Web Services less than a year after being approved as a Select Consulting Partner

Continent 8 Technologies has strengthened its position as the leading cloud and connectivity provider to the global gambling industry having been approved as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner.

The recognition comes less than a year after Continent 8 was approved as an AWS Select Consulting Partner. Having spent the past few months building out its capabilities, it has now been elevated into the advanced tier of AWS partners.

This status is reserved for partners at the top of their game, and Continent 8 has been able to achieve this by expanding the scale and scope of its capabilities across the organisation with additional training and certification for its existing technical team, as well as hiring experienced AWS specialists.

The company has been busy assisting customers with AWS projects and deployments, particularly in North America, with positive customer feedback required to satisfy AWS' requirements. This includes America's no. 1 sportsbook, FanDuel.

Shane Sweeney, VP of IT at FanDuel, said: "Continent 8 are a key and strategic partner for FanDuel and the combination of Continent 8 Data Center services and Amazon Web Services has enabled FanDuel to focus on its mission of being absurdly fan-focused by delivering the best product in the industry."

Providing value added solutions and services to customers during their AWS deployments was another key factor in Continent 8 achieving advanced tier status.

Having achieved AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status, Continent 8 will continue to expand its AWS offering, developing additional competencies within its existing teams and functions, to deliver best practice adoption, migration and security to customers via its AWS Cloud Accelerator service.

Justin Cosnett, Chief Product Officer at Continent 8 Technologies, said: "Achieving AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status is the next strategic step for Continent 8 as we continue to broaden our hyperscale cloud offering. It supports our mission to be the multi-cloud provider for the global online gambling industry."

Keith Stafford, Head of Cloud Architecture at Continent 8 Technologies, added: "Since achieving Select Consulting Partner status in February 2021 we have continued to build out our capabilities and team to help customers accelerate the adoption of cloud technologies, supporting over 20 Outpost location deployments, as well as many more direct private cloud connectivity to our customers, to date. To achieve advanced tier status is further evidence that we are delivering the best solutions and services - well done to all involved."

