Luxembourg:
CSSF Adopts EBA Guidelines On Sound Remuneration
04 February 2022
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Through Circular 22/797 of 31 January 2022, the
CSSF indicates applying the Guidelines of the European Banking
Authority on sound remuneration policies under Directive 2013/36/EU
(EBA/GL/2021/04) ("Guidelines "),
published on 2 July 2021. All credit institutions and all CRR
investment firms must comply with them. Circulars 17/658 and 11/505
relating to the same topic are repealed. In essence, the Guidelines
cover both remuneration policies for all staff as part of
institutions' internal governance arrangements and
remuneration policies for identified staff, i.e. staff whose
professional activities have a material impact on the
institutions' risk profile. Remuneration policies must be
gender neutral and respect the principle of equal pay for male and
female workers for equal work or work of equal value.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Luxembourg
Financial Regulatory News Updates - December
Loyens & Loeff
An overview in which our Banking and Finance Practice Group highlights EU, Dutch, Belgian, Luxembourg and Swiss law updates relevant for the financial regulatory sector which may be of interest to you.
Economic Substance For Jersey Funds
Walkers
Jersey's economic substance regime has been in existence for nearly three years now. On the one hand its scope has recently been expanded to include partnerships as well as self-managed corporate funds...
Changes To Luxembourg Reporting Requirements
Maples Group
On 22 December 2021, Luxembourg's financial regulator, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") published three new circulars whose aim is to improve the risk-based supervision of the CSSF...
Maharashtra Stamp (Amendment) Act, 2021
Abdo Rafiq & Partners
Last year in February of 2021, vide the Maharashtra Stamp Ordinance, 2021, the stamp duty chargeable on instruments of mortgage by deposit of title deeds and simple mortgage deed under Articles 6 and 40 of Schedule I of the Maharashtra Stamp Act 1968.