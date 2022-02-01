British Virgin Islands:
Trend Away From Commercial Financings In Aviation Market
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We are seeing an increase in private / corporate jet
financings as those with the means to do so move away from
commercial flights in the wake of the pandemic and even moreso
given that there doesn't appear to be a clear end in sight.
Invariably these financings utilise a BVI borrower in the structure
with the aircraft being beneficially owned by the BVI company and
ultimately registered in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands or other
markets in the Americas. Given the state of play in the shipping
industry, we are also seeing an uptick in vessel refinancings
involving large cargo vessels which is not unexpected as we
continue to witness unprecedented supply chain interruptions. The
refinancing activity is particularly significant in the European
and Asian markets where BVI companies remain popular holding
vehicles and are being deployed as guarantors and security
providers.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from British Virgin Islands
Financial Regulatory News Updates - December
Loyens & Loeff
An overview in which our Banking and Finance Practice Group highlights EU, Dutch, Belgian, Luxembourg and Swiss law updates relevant for the financial regulatory sector which may be of interest to you.
Economic Substance For Jersey Funds
Walkers
Jersey's economic substance regime has been in existence for nearly three years now. On the one hand its scope has recently been expanded to include partnerships as well as self-managed corporate funds...
Changes To Luxembourg Reporting Requirements
Maples Group
On 22 December 2021, Luxembourg's financial regulator, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") published three new circulars whose aim is to improve the risk-based supervision of the CSSF...
Maharashtra Stamp (Amendment) Act, 2021
Abdo Rafiq & Partners
Last year in February of 2021, vide the Maharashtra Stamp Ordinance, 2021, the stamp duty chargeable on instruments of mortgage by deposit of title deeds and simple mortgage deed under Articles 6 and 40 of Schedule I of the Maharashtra Stamp Act 1968.