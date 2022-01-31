British Virgin Islands:
Expect Increase In Security Enforcement To Continue
The ongoing Global Pandemic has presented financial challenges
to certain industries, which have seen their markets eroded. This
has resulted in increased re-scheduling of debt repayments as well
as a larger number of defaults, with lenders accelerating their
loans and enforcing security. In particular, there was an increase
in enforcement of security over the shares of BVI company borrowers
and guarantors during 2021. We expect this trend to continue during
2022 for as long as the pandemic prevents any significant recovery
in markets. The BVI is a creditor friendly jurisdiction for
enforcement of security over shares in a BVI company, with the
typical security agreement facilitating a "self-help"
enforcement that occurs without the need for a court order. This
continues to be particularly attractive to creditors looking for
relatively quick enforcement strategies.
