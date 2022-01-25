The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the Resolution "On additional measures to improve the mechanisms for attracting funds from external gratuitous assistance and the system of working with donors" No.786 dated December 29, 2021 (the "Resolution No.786").

In accordance with Resolution No. 786, the following were approved:

Regulation on the procedure for the preparation, implementation and monitoring of projects financed from external gratuitous assistance (the "Regulation on external assistance projects");

Regulation on the procedure for receiving, accounting, targeted distribution and control of the use of humanitarian aid cargoes and monitoring of humanitarian aid projects.

The Regulation on external assistance projects determines the procedure for preparing projects financed from external gratuitous assistance, the procedure for attracting such funds and developing additional projects for cooperation programs with donors.

Moreover, the Regulation on external assistance projects establishes the procedure for developing draft agreements providing for external gratuitous assistance, as well as the procedure for implementing, monitoring external gratuitous assistance projects and their material and technical support.

The authorized body responsible for the preparation, implementation and monitoring of projects is the Ministry of Investments and foreign trade.

The authorized body for monitoring humanitarian aid projects is the Ministry of Finance.

