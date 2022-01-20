January 2022 – In line with the best international and European practices, the National Bank of Ukraine initiated a new Law on Insurance, which was adopted and took effect in late 2021.

The Law replaces the current outdated insurance regulation, while providing new and more comprehensive legislation, with certain aspects to be regulated in the future.

Please refer to the infographics below for details about the new regulation, requirements and other novelties introduced by the new laws.

Download infographics in English: Download infographics in Ukrainian:













