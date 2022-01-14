ARTICLE

We are pleased to advise that On Friday 7 January 2022, the European Commission adopted a new regulation to update the EU AML Blacklist, including delisting The Bahamas from the List of Third-country Jurisdictions which have Strategic Deficiencies in their AML/CFT Regimes (AML Blacklist). It has now been shared with the European Parliament and Council for formal consultation. After such consultation, the regulation will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and entering into force 20 days after its publication.

Please see attached press release issued by the Office of The Attorney General as well as the relevant EU Delegated Regulation.

