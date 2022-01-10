self

As seen in the last video of our series, the method for showing whether an investment is "sustainable" within the meaning of the EU Regulation is very strict.

A key step, and one of the most challenging, is demonstrating compliance with the "do no significant harm" principle, or DNSH.

Because of the technical screening criteria this step is relatively straightforward for Taxonomy-eligible investments, but it can be a little bit more challenging and flexible for non-Taxonomy-eligible investments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.