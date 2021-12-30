The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") of Mauritius has on 23 December 2021 issued guidelines for the issue of Corporate and Green Bonds in Mauritius (the "Guidelines"). The Guidelines supplements the "Guide for the Issue of Sustainable Bonds in Mauritius" (the "Guide") which the Bank of Mauritius published in June 2021 in view of assisting potential issuers in better understanding the legal and regulatory requirements for the issue of sustainable bonds and the listing of these bonds on exchange licensed in Mauritius. The Guidelines further elaborates on the various regulatory requirements to be adopted by the Issuers in line with the international best practices for the issuance of Green Bonds.

