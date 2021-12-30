CEO'S MESSAGE

Dear Friends of Labuan,

We are so immensely encouraged by the growth seen in the jurisdiction, as we move from strength to strength, looking forward to the strategic roadmap due to be launched by Labuan FSA in 2022. This roadmap intends to chart the growth trajectory over the next 5 years, by identifying key industry verticals of focus, taking Labuan IBFC to even greater heights of financial and business intermediation.

For every beginning there must be an ending, and that is also true of the year that we have had. 2021 has taught us the power of resilience through the beauty of partnerships. As such I would really like to personally thank each of our partners, without whom our market development activities would not have come to fruition.

Personally, my journey with Labuan IBFC will be taking a new turn, as I leave the market development arm in 2022. It has been an exhilarating chapter of my career, and I owe a depth of gratitude for the faith placed in me over the years helming Labuan IBFC Inc. Indeed, developing the marketplace has allowed me to develop myself, in more ways than one.

I would like to thank the excellent team at Labuan IBFC Inc, the Board of Labuan IBFC Inc and our colleagues at Labuan FSA, especially the Director Generals, present and past for their unwavering support.

I am sure we will cross paths again, as I intend to stay in this space, so please do keep in touch. My LinkedIn profile is Farah Jaafar , please do drop me a line there.

The only constant in life is change, embracing it with an open heart and mind is the true path to growth. Happy New Year 2022! May this new beginning be kind to us all.

Warmest Regards,

Farah

Chief Executive Officer, Labuan IBFC Inc.

ceo@libfc.com

