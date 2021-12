ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Malaysia

Supreme Court guidance on AFCA procedures - Australian Capital Financial Management Pty Limited v Australian Financial Complaints Authority Limited (2021) NSWFC 1577 Holman Webb The Supreme Court of NSW has provided guidance on what is required of AFCA in its procedures to determine factual disputes.

Cheque Dishonour Cases And Security Deposit Enigma: Explicating The Incertitude By Dictates Clasis Law The primary objective behind the enactment of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 ("NI Act") was to engender binding and authoritative rules of law relating to negotiable instruments...

Superannuation monthly update – Regulator updates, Legislation, and Cases and recent developments Holding Redlich Links to regulator updates (ATO, ASIC and APRA), legislation, cases and other developments relating to superannuation.

Managing climate change financial risks: APRA guidance for superannuation trustees, banks and insurers Corrs Chambers Westgarth CPG 229 will provide clarity for APRA-regulated institutions about the management of climate change financial risks.

Section 138 Of Negotiable Instruments Act: Overview Singhania & Co A cheque is a widely used method of payment and post-dated cheques are frequently used in various transactions in business life.