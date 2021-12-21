ARTICLE

United Arab Emirates: All You Need To Know About The New Updates On Bounced Cheque

The federal degree number 14 of 2020 has amended and added new articles to the UAE commercial transaction law no. 18 of 1993. The recent changes will be in force from January 2022 onwards. This article will discuss the new rules governing commercial cheques in the UAE.

One of the significant changes that are being highly welcomed concerns the limited scope of criminalization in instances of returned cheques on account of insufficient funds. The instances in which criminality will still apply are the instances wherein bad faith exists on account of the issuer of the cheque or other specific criminal actions as included in the new changes.

What has changed:

Partial Payment of Cheque: With the new amendments, partial payment has also become mandatory. This applies if the amount available for payment is less than a given cheque's value, then the drawee bank is now required to pay the amount partially. Further to the said, the beneficiary can then proceed to claim the remaining amount by initiating legal measures through the civil courts. The courts may issue an order against the issuer of the cheque to pay the entire cheque amount or the remaining balance due on the cheque.

Article (635) Bis states that A cheque, which bears the drawee's stamp as non-paid for the unavailable or insufficient fund, shall constitute an executive instrument as per the Executive Regulation of the Federal Law No. (11) of 1992, and its bearer shall have the right to demand the coercive enforcement, wholly or partially. With respect to its enforcement and dispute related to it, provisions, procedures and rules provided for in the said Executive Regulation should apply.

Narrowed Criminality: The new amendments bring in narrowed criminality in matters concerning cheques. Pursuant to the new changes, only the following actions will invite criminal action, such as:

Intentionally falsifying of cheques

Instances of fraud: This covers circumstances wherein the issuer instructs the respective bank, not the pay the cheque amount, pursuant to clause... the signature on the cheque would be considered as acknowledgement of the debt.

Providing counterfeit cheques

Withdrawing the account balance before the date of the cheque encashment in order to prevent the cheque from being cleared.

Revised Penalties: The new amendment has revised the penalties and imposes the following:

Whoever endorses or delivers a bearer cheque while knowing that there are sufficient funds to pay such cheque or that such cheque may not be drawn shall be subject to a penalty of no less than 10% of the cheque value, subject to the minimum of AED 1,000, and no more than the cheque value. The penalty shall be double in case of repetition (ref : Article (641) Bis (1))

An order of withdrawal of existing chequebook from a person convicted of breaching this law and also to prevent such convicted defendant from obtaining any further chequebooks for up to five years. (ref: Article (643))

Convicted defendant who does not surrender his existing chequebooks to respective banks within fifteen (15) days from notifying him to do so shall be sentenced to a penalty of no less than AED 50,000 (AED Fifty Thousand) and no more than AED 100,000 (AED One Hundred Thousand).(ref: Article (643))

Any bank which violates the order provided for in the above two paragraphs shall be sentenced to a penalty of no less than AED 100,000 and no more than AED 200,000. (ref: Article (643))

Grasping from the above points, it can be seen that the new changes have been affected to strengthen the rights of both the cheque drawer and drawee and also to ensure that a cheque collection process is made more effective. More expedited processes and safer changes are now in place with the new changes and endeavors to bring fairer commercial practices at both individual and institutional levels.

