The Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") has announced that it will partner the industry to pilot four digital platforms under Project Greenprint, to address the financial sector's need for high quality, consistent and granular sustainability data.

Project Greenprint was launched in December 2020 to harness innovation and technology to promote a green finance ecosystem through helping to mobilise capital, monitor sustainability commitments, and measure impact. Since the announcement of Project Greenprint last December, MAS has engaged the financial industry and other industry sectors to identify potential digital enablers to address the data challenges. These include interoperable data platforms that can aggregate new and existing sustainability data across multiple sectoral platforms and industry players, and enable sharing of the data across different stakeholders.

The common utility platform pilots (i.e. Greenprint Common Disclosure Portal, Greenprint Data Orchestrator, Greenprint ESG Registry and Greenprint Marketplace) are expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

